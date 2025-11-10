Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,189 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 561,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 300,652 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,315,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,902,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 397,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBE stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $63.74.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

