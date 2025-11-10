Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pentair were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 0.5%

PNR stock opened at $107.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. Pentair plc has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $113.95.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.