Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,336 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 222,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1251 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.