Atria Investments Inc Purchases 8,946 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 607,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,331.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 71.9% in the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of REXR opened at $41.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The firm had revenue of $246.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

