Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESE stock opened at $216.61 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.17 and a 52 week high of $226.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ESCO Technologies last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $320.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

