Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,912 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,749,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after acquiring an additional 70,195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,171 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $155,815.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 669,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,698.24. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 51,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $920,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 416,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,351.66. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 912,405 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ARLO. Wall Street Zen raised Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 2.00%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Arlo Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

