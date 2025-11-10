PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) SVP Sells $1,822,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Trecia Canty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 200,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,111.36. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE PBF opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $250,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.