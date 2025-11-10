Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,349,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,399 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $424.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

