Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TBLA

Taboola.com Stock Up 0.5%

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.27. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

In other Taboola.com news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 414,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,568,004.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,392,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,283,498.80. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erez Shachar sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 218,827 shares in the company, valued at $739,635.26. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,861 shares of company stock worth $1,696,933. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 65.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 292,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 7,419,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 6.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 539,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.