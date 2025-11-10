XPeng (XPEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 17th. Analysts expect XPeng to post earnings of ($0.4677) per share and revenue of $20.4757 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

XPeng Price Performance

NYSE XPEV opened at $22.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $29.00 to $29.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPeng stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in XPeng were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

