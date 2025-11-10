Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.3636.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $9,018,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,998,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,689,624.78. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 112,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $15,558,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 458,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,389,299.60. This trade represents a 19.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 973,161 shares of company stock worth $149,011,579 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $163.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.19 and a beta of 2.62. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $193.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.01.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

