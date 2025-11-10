Analyzing TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOP Financial Group and Diamond Hill Investment Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP Financial Group $3.33 million 12.24 -$5.97 million N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group $152.08 million 2.34 $43.18 million $17.22 7.64

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

0.3% of TOP Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.6% of TOP Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TOP Financial Group has a beta of -1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TOP Financial Group and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP Financial Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares TOP Financial Group and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 31.71% 21.38% 14.72%

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats TOP Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers stock brokerage, options brokerage, consulting services, currency exchange services, structured note subscriber services, and margin financing services. The company was formerly known as Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited and changed its name to TOP Financial Group Limited in July 2022. TOP Financial Group Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. TOP Financial Group Limited is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services comprising portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the funds, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, which include the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

