Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,939 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHJ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $24.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.
The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
