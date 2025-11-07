Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for Newmont Q4 Earnings

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Newmont from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

TSE NGT opened at C$116.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.12. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$53.03 and a 12-month high of C$119.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

