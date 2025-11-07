GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 50.99%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

NYSE:GFL traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,774. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFL. Scotiabank set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,514,000 after purchasing an additional 346,394 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 96,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

