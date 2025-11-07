Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Issues Earnings Results

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 152,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.94. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Context Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Context Therapeutics worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNTX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

