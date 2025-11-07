Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.31% from the company’s current price.

VAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE:VAC traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. 682,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,089,000 after purchasing an additional 444,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $27,971,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,816,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,316,000 after buying an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after buying an additional 265,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,051,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

