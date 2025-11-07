Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Director Buys C$252,100.00 in Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.21 per share, with a total value of C$252,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,179,878.70. This trade represents a 2.31% increase in their ownership of the stock.

TSE:TPZ traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.23. 268,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,831. Topaz Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 324.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.70.

Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada’s natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices.

