Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.60 million.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of TWIN traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $16.81. 34,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,483. The stock has a market cap of $241.90 million, a PE ratio of -120.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Twin Disc by 28.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading

