C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a 1.6% increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $149.55. 613,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $158.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,778.20. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 53,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,281 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

