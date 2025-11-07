European Lithium (ASX:EUR) Insider Sells A$1,300,000.00 in Stock

European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Day sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.20, for a total value of A$1,300,000.00.
Malcolm Day also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 4th, Malcolm Day acquired 15,585,299 shares of European Lithium stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$1,246,823.92.
European Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 44.45, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.79.
About European Lithium
European Lithium Limited explores for and develops lithium deposits in Austria and Australia. The company focuses on the development of the Wolfsberg lithium project that consists of various original and overlapping exploration licenses, and a mining license covering various mining areas located in Carinthia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than European Lithium
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Cameco Stock Falls After Earnings, Why the Dip May Be a Gift
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Amgen Stock: New All-Time Highs Ahead After Earnings Beat
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Netflix Stock Split Explained: What It Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for European Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.