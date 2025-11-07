ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Up 16.6% – Time to Buy?

ITV plc (LON:ITVGet Free Report) traded up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.35 and last traded at GBX 78.95. 2,147,000,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,431% from the average session volume of 28,508,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 105.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

