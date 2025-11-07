Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBWGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,239,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 606,165 shares.The stock last traded at $30.13 and had previously closed at $31.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $552.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,465,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 154,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 48,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 264,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

