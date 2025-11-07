Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 700.0% increase from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 631,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 36.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

