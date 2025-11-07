Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) fell 11.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. 539,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 933,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JANX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.83.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $500,949.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,098.34. This trade represents a 16.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,402.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 704.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 175.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

