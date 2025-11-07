Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 27,035 shares.The stock last traded at $50.40 and had previously closed at $50.87.
Central Securities Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
