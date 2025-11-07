Global X Uranium ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 41,699 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 129% compared to the typical volume of 18,191 put options.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $46.30. 5,647,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,973,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,372.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 656,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 630,071 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1,295.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 480,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 446,505 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,836,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 181,860.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 363,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 363,720 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Cameco Stock Falls After Earnings, Why the Dip May Be a Gift
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Amgen Stock: New All-Time Highs Ahead After Earnings Beat
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Netflix Stock Split Explained: What It Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.