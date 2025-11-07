Capital Metals (LON:CMET) Shares Up 22.1% – Still a Buy?

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.80 and last traded at GBX 5.80. 2,015,498 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 595,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75.

Capital Metals Stock Up 15.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.38.

Capital Metals Company Profile

Capital Metals is a UK company listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: CMET). We are developing the Taprobane Minerals Project in Sri Lanka, approximately 220km east of Colombo, containing industrial minerals including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and garnet. The Project is one of the highest-grade mineral sands projects globally, with potential for further grade and resource expansion.

