Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 162,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 172,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Northern Graphite Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$30.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.
Northern Graphite Company Profile
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
