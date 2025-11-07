Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 162,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 172,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Northern Graphite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$30.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.