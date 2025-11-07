Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 7th (ABBV, ABNB, ACET, ACHC, ACHR, ACVA, ADNT, ADUS, AFL, AFRM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 7th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $134.00 to $139.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $109.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $94.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $97.00 to $87.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $86.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $95.00 to $94.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by President Capital from $104.00 to $116.00. President Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $87.00 to $91.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $202.00 to $216.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $244.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $56.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $22.00 to $24.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $20.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $47.00 to $53.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $350.00 to $325.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $630.00 to $720.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $37.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 765 to GBX 770. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $9.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $9.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $72.00 to $79.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $211.00 to $202.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $70.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $54.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $89.00 to $84.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 575 to GBX 525. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price cut by Argus from $72.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $21.00 to $24.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $135.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $99.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price cut by Argus from $140.00 to $120.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $434.00 to $522.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $45.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its target price cut by Citizens Jmp from $143.00 to $108.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $525.00 to $537.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $315.00 to $279.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $250.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $180.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $140.00 to $195.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $175.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $215.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $165.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $189.00 to $225.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $179.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $215.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $54.00 to $51.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $43.00 to $37.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $42.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $425.00 to $250.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $100.00 to $90.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $135.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $35.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $235.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $290.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $250.00 to $290.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $197.00 to $220.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $280.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $350.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $253.00 to $295.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 446 to GBX 620. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Figma (NYSE:FIG) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its target price lowered by Citizens Jmp from $5.00 to $4.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $95.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) had its target price reduced by Citizens Jmp from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) had its price target reduced by Jones Trading from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,500. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $963.00 to $975.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $161.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $86.00 to $90.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $190.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $403.00 to $406.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $454.00 to $421.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price raised by Citizens Jmp from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $717.00 to $612.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $675.00 to $650.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $775.00 to $500.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $173.00 to $175.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $172.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 112 to GBX 105. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $175.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $47.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $79.00 to $59.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $39.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $200.00 to $235.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $175.00 to $220.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $895.00 to $1,080.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $283.00 to $267.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $16.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $27.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $65.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $75.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 to GBX 315. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $77.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target cut by Daiwa Capital Markets from $640.00 to $630.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $190.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $160.00 to $190.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $195.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $29.00 to $21.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $210.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $340.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its target price lowered by Citizens Jmp from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $28.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) had its price target increased by Citizens Jmp from $348.00 to $396.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $374.00 to $395.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $118.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $60.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $30.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $17.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $860.00 to $960.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $785.00 to $906.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $320.00 to $355.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $365.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $360.00 to $366.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $350.00 to $375.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $355.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $30.00 to $31.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $175.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target increased by Citizens Jmp from $69.00 to $102.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $50.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $77.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $120.00 to $114.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $595.00 to $660.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $421.00 to $435.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $352.00 to $358.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $350.00 to $365.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $370.00 to $417.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 800 to GBX 700. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $10.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $6.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $220.00 to $260.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $6.36 to $7.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $13.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $1.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $98.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $6.50 to $5.85. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $85.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $78.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $252.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $290.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $210.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by Stephens from $175.00 to $168.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price reduced by Citizens Jmp from $115.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $553.00 to $546.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $237.00 to $243.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $236.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target increased by Moffett Nathanson from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $95.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $176.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $158.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $24.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $287.00 to $300.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $141.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $94.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

