Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 7th (ABBV, ABNB, ACET, ACHC, ACHR, ACVA, ADNT, ADUS, AFL, AFRM)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 7th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $134.00 to $139.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $109.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $94.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $97.00 to $87.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $86.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $95.00 to $94.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by President Capital from $104.00 to $116.00. President Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $87.00 to $91.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $202.00 to $216.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $244.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $56.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $22.00 to $24.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $20.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $47.00 to $53.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $350.00 to $325.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $630.00 to $720.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $37.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 765 to GBX 770. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $9.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $9.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $72.00 to $79.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $211.00 to $202.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $70.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $54.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $89.00 to $84.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 575 to GBX 525. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price cut by Argus from $72.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $21.00 to $24.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $135.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $99.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price cut by Argus from $140.00 to $120.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $434.00 to $522.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $45.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its target price cut by Citizens Jmp from $143.00 to $108.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $525.00 to $537.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $315.00 to $279.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $250.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $180.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $140.00 to $195.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $175.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $215.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $165.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $189.00 to $225.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $179.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $215.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $54.00 to $51.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $43.00 to $37.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $42.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $425.00 to $250.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $100.00 to $90.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $135.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $35.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $235.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $290.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $250.00 to $290.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $272.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $197.00 to $220.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $280.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $350.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $253.00 to $295.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 446 to GBX 620. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Figma (NYSE:FIG) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its target price lowered by Citizens Jmp from $5.00 to $4.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $95.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) had its target price reduced by Citizens Jmp from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) had its price target reduced by Jones Trading from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,500. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $963.00 to $975.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $161.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $86.00 to $90.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $190.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $403.00 to $406.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $454.00 to $421.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price raised by Citizens Jmp from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $717.00 to $612.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $675.00 to $650.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $775.00 to $500.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $173.00 to $175.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $172.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 112 to GBX 105. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $175.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $47.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $79.00 to $59.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $39.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $200.00 to $235.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $175.00 to $220.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $895.00 to $1,080.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $283.00 to $267.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $16.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $27.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $65.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $75.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 to GBX 315. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $77.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target cut by Daiwa Capital Markets from $640.00 to $630.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $190.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $160.00 to $190.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $195.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $29.00 to $21.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $210.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $340.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its target price lowered by Citizens Jmp from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $28.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) had its price target increased by Citizens Jmp from $348.00 to $396.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $374.00 to $395.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $118.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $60.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $30.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $17.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $860.00 to $960.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $785.00 to $906.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $320.00 to $355.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $365.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $360.00 to $366.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $350.00 to $375.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $355.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $30.00 to $31.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $175.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target increased by Citizens Jmp from $69.00 to $102.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $50.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $77.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $120.00 to $114.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $595.00 to $660.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $421.00 to $435.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $352.00 to $358.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $350.00 to $365.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $370.00 to $417.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 800 to GBX 700. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $10.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $6.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $220.00 to $260.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $6.36 to $7.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $13.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $1.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $98.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $6.50 to $5.85. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $85.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $78.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $252.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $290.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $210.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by Stephens from $175.00 to $168.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price reduced by Citizens Jmp from $115.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $553.00 to $546.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $237.00 to $243.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $236.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target increased by Moffett Nathanson from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $95.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $176.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $158.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $24.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $287.00 to $300.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $141.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $94.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

