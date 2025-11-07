SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. SEMrush had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million.

SEMrush Price Performance

Shares of SEMR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.93. 1,253,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,277. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -346.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised SEMrush from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

SEMrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

