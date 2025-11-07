Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.620-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $833.1 million-$836.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.6 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRSH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 2,051,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,595. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -109.44 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $110,809.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,751.80. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,452.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 415,949 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,840.97. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,828 shares of company stock valued at $358,968 in the last ninety days. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Freshworks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

