Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $785.00 to $906.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.76.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $12.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $846.88. 564,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,771. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $756.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $851.86.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

