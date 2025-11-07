La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. Buys 119,000 Shares of Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. purchased 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 88,322,807 shares in the company, valued at C$28,263,298.24. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position.

La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. purchased 50,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

TSE BSX remained flat at C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday. 266,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$155.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

