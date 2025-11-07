Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.
Haemonetics Stock Up 3.9%
Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $69.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $327.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,640.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.
