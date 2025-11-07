Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.84 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Regional Management Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Report on Regional Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $355,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,578.42. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,024,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 107,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Regional Management by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.