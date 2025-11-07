RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded RXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Get RXO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Stock Down 9.3%

Shares of RXO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.67. RXO has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 1,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in RXO by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.