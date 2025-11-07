Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BPYPM)

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of Brookfield Property Preferred stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,481. Brookfield Property Preferred has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.
About Brookfield Property Preferred
