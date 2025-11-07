Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BPYPM)

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Brookfield Property Preferred stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,481. Brookfield Property Preferred has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Get Brookfield Property Preferred alerts:

About Brookfield Property Preferred

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.