Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Raymond James Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.03.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $190.25. 6,357,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.54, a PEG ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $194.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 63,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $10,551,213.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,014,737.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock worth $207,339,763. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after buying an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,793,000 after buying an additional 1,130,675 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

