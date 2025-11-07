The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.03.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $44.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,292,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $15,479,743. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $311,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 196,464 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,994,000 after buying an additional 53,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in Expedia Group by 565.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 546 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

