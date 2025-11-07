GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 10% – What’s Next?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,396,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,567,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GoviEx Uranium Trading Up 10.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$56.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

