Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.