Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $450.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Talos Energy’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Talos Energy Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.37. 2,832,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $59,680.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,685 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,183,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 304,205 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Talos Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 419,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 96.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 190,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 132.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 220,502 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.