Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at UBS Group

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.81. 2,321,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,511. Exelixis has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 95.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

