GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.71. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 177.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1,964.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

