GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

GXO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.83. 1,349,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 72.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 177.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

