Insider Selling: The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells 73 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Pison Marivic Uychiat sold 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $13,291.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,339.20. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $193.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

