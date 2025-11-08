Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $936.51 and last traded at $931.8470, with a volume of 1079909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $906.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $872.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $796.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $775.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after acquiring an additional 551,659 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,827,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

