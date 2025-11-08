Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KRNT. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Trading Up 0.6%

KRNT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 330,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $591.74 million, a P/E ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.94. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $34.28.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.79 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 5.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Kornit Digital has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.