Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 139.36%.

RKDA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 34,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,392. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

